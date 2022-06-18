BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a toddler is in critical condition after being shot in Brunswick Friday night.

The Brunswick Police Department (BPD) said the 2-year-old was shot around 10:30 p.m. on Ellis Street. The toddler was taken to a local hospital first and then transported to a Jacksonville hospital.

BPD said the suspect, 23-year-old Aaron Holland, was visiting the home and began shooting while inside the bathroom. Police say several other adults and four children were also inside the home.

Holland has outstanding felony warrants through the Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and the Brunswick Police Department, according to BPD.

Police say he’s armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1. Several law enforcement agencies are working to find Holland.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 912-279-2641 or silent witness at 912-267-5516.