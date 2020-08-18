TIU seeks to identify 3 involved in hit-and-run investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is asking the public for help identifying people involved in an ongoing investigation.

The TIU says three individuals were in a vehicle that fled from the scene of a crash on Aug. 2.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the people. One individual is described as a Black male in his 20s to 30s with a slim build. In the surveillance footage, he wore an Adidas hat, Adidas T-shirt, shorts, and Nike sandals.

Two of the individuals are described as black females in their 20s to 30s. In the surveillance footage, they both wore t-shirts and jeans.

Anyone with information on the identities of the people described above is asked to contact detectives at 912-525-2789 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.