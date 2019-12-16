UPDATE: TIU identifies driver in Collat Avenue crash as 15-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department said the driver involved in a single car crash on Collat Avenue has been identified.

The driver is 15-years-old, and charges are forthcoming. TIU officers suspected the driver was a juvenile after an initial investigation on Sunday.

___________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a single car crash on Collat Avenue Sunday that resulted in serious injuries to a teenager.

At around 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a single car crash in the 900 block of Collat Avenue. They discovered a 14-year-old male, who was not wearing a seat belt in the back seat, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to SPD, the preliminary investigation revealed that the car was a stolen 2003 GMC Envoy. The driver was speeding when he or she lost control of the car and hit a tree.

The driver is believed to be a juvenile as well and fled the scene before police arrived. The driver has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIU at 912-525-2421 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.