SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department responded to a pedestrian involved crash Friday night that closed part of Bay Street.

According to SPD, the crash was a hit and run involving a pedestrian. There were serious injuries.

The driver was located last night.

Bay Street between Barnard and Jefferson was closed for over an hour. TIU is investigating.

