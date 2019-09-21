TIU investigating pedestrian involved crash on Montgomery Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured Friday.

At around 8:45 p.m., 49-year-old Orlando Trotter was crossing Montgomery Street from west to east. Ronald Gilliard, 68, was driving a Honda Accord and leaving a parking spot on the east side of Montgomery Street at Henry lane the same time.

Gilliard turned to drive south and hit Trotter with his car. Trotter sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time. The TIU is investigating.