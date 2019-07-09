TIU investigating pedestrian-involved crash on I-516

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

via Savannah Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a Monday crash on Interstate-516 that resulted in serious injuries to a pedestrian.

According to Savannah Police, the preliminary investigation shows that 42-year-old Howard Akins, of Chester Township, Pa., was walking in the middle of the left, southbound lane of I-516 between Mile Markers six and seven just before 11 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda Accord.

Tyneisha Hankins, 36, of Savannah was driving the Honda Accord.

Akins was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss