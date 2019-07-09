TIU investigating pedestrian-involved crash on I-516

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a Monday crash on Interstate-516 that resulted in serious injuries to a pedestrian.

According to Savannah Police, the preliminary investigation shows that 42-year-old Howard Akins, of Chester Township, Pa., was walking in the middle of the left, southbound lane of I-516 between Mile Markers six and seven just before 11 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda Accord.

Tyneisha Hankins, 36, of Savannah was driving the Honda Accord.

Akins was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. This crash is still under investigation.