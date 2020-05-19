TIU investigating I-95 crash that left Hinesville man in serious condition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 95 that left one person seriously injured.

According to SPD, around 4:20 a.m., a GMC Arcadia was traveling south near Jimmy DeLoach Parkway when it hit a Nissan Altima that was stopped horizontally across the lanes and did not have its lights on. Both cars spun in the roadway.

It is unknown at this time why the Nissan Altima was stopped in the road.

SPD says 26-year-old Jaquarius Scott of Hinesville was driving the Nissan Altima. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The GMC Arcadia’s driver, 78-year-old John Wynkoop, and passenger 70-year-old Nilda Wynkoop, both of Manning, S.C., sustained minor injuries and were treated and released.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for several hours, until around 9:30 a.m., while crews investigated and cleared the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.