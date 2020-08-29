TIU investigating fatal pedestrian-involved crash on Forest River Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

SPD says at approximately 3:30 a.m., 23-year-old Amber Wilson was walking in the center eastbound lane of the Forest River Bridge on Georgia Highway 204. At the same time, 34-year-old Marquis Haywood, driving an Acura TL, was traveling in the center eastbound lane as well.

Noticing Wilson at the last moment, Haywood could not avoid impact and hit her.

Wilson was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, which she succumbed to.

The TIU is stil investigating this crash.