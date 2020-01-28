TIU investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Dean Forest Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., SPD responded to the intersection of Dean Forest Road and Davidson Drive to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, and the driver of the car was uninjured.

Dean Forest Road was closed in both directions for several hours while TIU investigated.

The victim’s identity and more details about the crash have not yet been released. News 3 will have updates.