TIU investigating fatal bicycle-involved crash on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a March 5 crash on Abercorn Street and Largo Drive that resulted in one fatality on March 15.

A preliminary investigation showed that at around 11:30 p.m., 59-year-old Douglas Hackler, of Savannah, was on his bicycle traveling east on Largo Drive crossing Abercorn Street on a red traffic signal.

Freddie Reese, 69, of Savannah, was traveling north on Abercorn Street in a Toyota Corolla and entered the intersection on a green traffic signal. Reese was unable to stop and hit Hackler.

Hackler was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on March 15. The TIU is investigating.

