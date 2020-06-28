TIU investigating crash that seriously injured pedestrian in downtown Savannah

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights_1523807047023.jpg-842137442-842137442-842137442.jpg

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday afternoon.

SPD says that at approximately 3:15 p.m., 39-year-old Benjamin Mims was driving a Nissan Maxima on Bryan Street, fleeing from a previous hit and run. When Mims tried to make a turn onto Lincoln Street, he ran up on the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was later identified as 30-year-old Adrian Jones of Bellville, IL. Jones was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mims was arrested and charged in both incidents. He is charged with the following:

  • Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign (two counts)
  • Improper Left Turn
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving Under the Influence (two counts)
  • Following Too Close
  • Hit and Run
  • Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle

The TIU is continuing to investigate.

News 3 will have updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories