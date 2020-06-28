TIU investigating crash that seriously injured pedestrian in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday afternoon.

SPD says that at approximately 3:15 p.m., 39-year-old Benjamin Mims was driving a Nissan Maxima on Bryan Street, fleeing from a previous hit and run. When Mims tried to make a turn onto Lincoln Street, he ran up on the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was later identified as 30-year-old Adrian Jones of Bellville, IL. Jones was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mims was arrested and charged in both incidents. He is charged with the following:

Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign (two counts)

Improper Left Turn

Reckless Driving

Driving Under the Influence (two counts)

Following Too Close

Hit and Run

Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle

The TIU is continuing to investigate.

News 3 will have updates.