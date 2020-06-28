TIU investigating crash that seriously injured pedestrian in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday afternoon.
SPD says that at approximately 3:15 p.m., 39-year-old Benjamin Mims was driving a Nissan Maxima on Bryan Street, fleeing from a previous hit and run. When Mims tried to make a turn onto Lincoln Street, he ran up on the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was later identified as 30-year-old Adrian Jones of Bellville, IL. Jones was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mims was arrested and charged in both incidents. He is charged with the following:
- Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign (two counts)
- Improper Left Turn
- Reckless Driving
- Driving Under the Influence (two counts)
- Following Too Close
- Hit and Run
- Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle
The TIU is continuing to investigate.
