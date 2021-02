SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is looking into a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Bulloch Street and Victory Drive.

The intersection is temporarily blocked off.

#SPDtraffic The intersection of Bulloch and Victory is closed for a vehicle vs motorcycle crash with injuries. TIU is investigating. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 20, 2021

Officials say the crash involves another vehicle. According to SPD, officers found those on-site with injuries.

TIU continues to investigate.