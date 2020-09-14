TIU arrests 1 in hit-and-run at local gas station; woman in serious condition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run that caused serious injuries to a pedestrian early Monday morning.

At around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run that injured an adult woman at the Marathon Gas Station on the 1800 block of Montgomery Street. EMS transported the woman to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators identified the suspect as 22-year-old Stanasia Campbell and located her in the suspect vehicle. She was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and serious injury by motor vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified to the public. She is still in serious condition.