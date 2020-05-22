Tip leads to arrest in murder for hire plot

Its something investigators in one town say they haven’t seen or heard of in 30 years.

It’s a murder for hire plot that landed one man in jail.

“We were told that Mark Clayton Davis wished to have a family member assassinated,” said Lt Dale Sylvester of the Port Wentworth Police Department.

That’s the tip that started the investigation last week.

“I believe it was a recent act due to recent civil issues within the family,” explains Sylvester. “We believe it was a recent act to have the subject removed.”

Removed, as in killed.

“I initially had total disbelief in it,” said the Lieutenant. “Things like this don’t seem to happen in this area.”

Port Wentworth Police quickly found out it can happen here and Mark Davis allegedly wanted it to happen, soon.

“The statements were just so clear, precise and eerie, we said ok, this is for real,” said Sylvester.

So investigators took it seriously. They started surveillance on the 60-year-old owner of Phoenix Transport.

“Everyone seems to shocked that he would go this far with it.”

Detectives believe it stemmed from Davis’ pending divorce from his wife Sherry.

“He was very serious. He was very sincere in his actions,” said Sylvester.

“Were you surprised by that?”

“Yes.”

“Why?”

“Civil proceedings. Why would you go this extent for a civil proceeding.”

So they enlisted the help of an undercover officer from the Savannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics Team to help with the operation and see how far Davis was willing to go.

“You felt he absolutely was sincere that he wanted to get this done?”

“Absolutely. No doubt in my mind.”

Apparently he was serious. Investigators were able to get video and audio recordings of his desires and the thousands of dollars they say he was willing to pay to get the deed done.

“When the details come to light, I believe folks will be surprised at what they hear.”

It is a type of case that this cop hasn’t seen in three decades on the force. He hopes to never see it again.

“If someone out there is actually thinking of doing something like this?”

“Don’t. Sooner or later someone will talk and you will go to jail.”

Mark Davis is facing conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit murder charges.

He had a hearing Friday, but no bond was discussed.

Davis will be back in front of a Superior Court judge next week.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, if he is convicted Davis would only spend 1 to 10 years in prison.

While the investigation continues, Port Wentworth Police don’t believe any more arrests will be made in this case.