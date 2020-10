THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – Thunderbolt police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Saturday night near Savannah State University.

Chief Sean Clayton says the incident happened at a cookout on Fish Bait Trail, near Whatley Avenue. Clayton says it appears that people started randomly shooting, not aiming for anyone or anything.

No injuries were reported.

Clayton says one person was arrested on unrelated charges, but could face charges in this shots fired investigation.