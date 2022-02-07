Thunderbolt police investigating armed robbery at Victory Dr. gas station

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — The Thunderbolt Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a gas station.

Related Content UPDATE: Suspect in Hinesville armed robbery turns himself in to police

Authorities say the robbery occurred on Jan. 24 around 10 p.m. at the Enmarket located at the corner of E. Victory Dr. and Whatley Dr. in Thunderbolt.

According to police, the suspect entered the store with what appears to be a semi-automatic pistol and demanded the clerk to give him money from both cash registers. The clerk complied and the suspect then fled the store on foot towards Whatley Ave headed north. The suspect got into a dark colored SUV and headed south and crossed over Victory Drive, possibly indicating an accomplice.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’9″ and weighing 165 pounds.

If you have any information on the robbery or suspect, you are asked to call Thunderbolt police at 912-354-3818.