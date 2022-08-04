THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — The Thunderbolt Police Department has requested the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Enmarket early Thursday morning in Thunderbolt. He entered the store around 3:45 a.m. and was out the door shortly after around 3:46 a.m.

While he was in the store, he struck the clerk on the head with a hammer four times and then took an undisclosed amount of money from the registers.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5’10” tall, weighs 190-200 pounds, and looks to b eabout 40-45 years old.

If you see this person or have information on the robbery, you are asked to call 911.