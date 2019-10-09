Three Savannah men get total sentences of over 400 months in prison for drug conspiracy, firearms crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three Savannah men were sentenced to nearly 34 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking conspiracy and firearms crimes discovered after a high-speed chase with Georgia state troopers.

Amari Jermaine Sams, aka “Face”, 37, of Savannah was sentenced to 200 months in prison.

Amari Jermaine Sams

Sams was convicted in July after a three day jury trial for the following:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine and marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine and marijuana

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Also sentenced were Sams’ co-conspirators, Hakeem Campbell, 28, of Savannah and Jovonn Brisbon, 31, of Savannah.

Campbell was sentenced to 120 days in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine and marijuana.

Brisbon was sentenced to 86 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court evidence, on the morning of April 22, 2018, Sams, Brisbon and Campbell stole a Ford F-150 from the Savannah Airport and fled from Georgia State Patrol officers at 120 mph. During the chase, a stole Glock 40 firearm was thrown from the truck.

State troopers forced the truck to stop and arrested Brisbon and Campbell. Sams was later captured by Savannah Police Department officers when he was found hiding in a creek off of I-516. Officials searched the truck and found 75 grams of meth, a stolen Springfield XD .45 caliber pistol, about one pound of marijuana, 29 grams of cocaine and scales and baggies. Over $4,000 cash was also seized.

“Our community is automatically a safer place today because three violent drug traffickers are off of our streets,” U.S. Attorney Christine said. “We’re grateful that our state troopers safely ended their reckless attempt to flee from justice, and applaud the work of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors in slamming the door on these dangerous felons.”