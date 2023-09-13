CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Three men have been indicted by a Chatham County grand jury for double murder at an apartment complex in August.

According to the indictment, Akilee Wilson, Roland Hayward, and Albert Mack Jr. are facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

On August 9th, Chatham County Police say that the three men shot Robert Johnson and Eric Townsend at a Fenwick Village Drive apartment complex— both would die from their injuries.

Police say that they do not believe this crime was random.