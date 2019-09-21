Three injured in shooting on St. Helena Island Friday night, officials investigating

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left three wounded on St. Helena Island.

Sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded to a report of a shooting incident with three adults injured on White Road, St. Helena Island. Three adults were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

A suspect or suspects have not been located. Sheriff’s officials said residents in the area of White Road should expect a heavy law enforcement presence Friday night and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.