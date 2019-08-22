Three, including child, seriously injured in overnight crash in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District responded to a two vehicle collision on Trask Parkway overnight Wednesday.

Fire officials said Thursday that three people involved in the crash were ejected from vehicles and taken to the hospital with serious and critical injuries. One of those injured was a child.

via Burton Fire District Facebook

The Burton Fire District reminded the public to always wear a seat belt in a Facebook post.

No further details on the crash victims are available at this time.

News 3 will keep you updated.