Three GA men enter guilty pleas to producing child porn

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Charles Casey Garner, 40, of Brooklet, Ga.; Richard Hunt Moore Jr., 48, of Hephzibah, Ga., and Carl Scott Ruger, 40, of Guyton, Ga., each pled guilty to one count of Production of Child Pornography. The three guilty pleas were filed in U.S. District Court.

The charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and up to 30 years, along with fines, restitution and asset forfeiture. After completion of their federal sentences, each will serve a period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

A fourth individual in the investigation committed suicide in Illinois before questioning.

According to court documents and testimony, the investigation began when Moore was found with a minor at a motel in Augusta. After questioning Moore, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI found child pornography on electronic devices in Moore’s possession.

Garner, Ruger and the fourth target were identified during the subsequent investigation that determined the men had been involved in the exploitation of a juvenile for the production of child pornography.

