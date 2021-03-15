Three former SC deputies sentenced for involvement in drug conspiracies, immigrant visa fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Three former deputies with the Orangeburg County Sherriff’s office were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement with members of a Mexican drug cartel, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of South Carolina.

Acting United States Attorney, M. Rhett DeHart said the officers were charged with using their law enforcement positions to conspire with who they believed to be members of a Mexican drug cartel.

Carolyn Colter Franklin, 64; Allan Hunter, 52 and Nathaniel Miller Shazier III, 29, were sentenced to multi-year sentences in federal prison.

A senior United States district judge sentenced Franklin to 61 months, Hunter to 63 months and Shazier to 46 months. Each defendant will have 36 months of supervised release following the completion of their sentencing.

“These sentences highlight that no one is above the law,” DeHart said. “Anyone brazen enough to conspire with cartels to commit crimes, especially those placed in public trust, will be met with the full force of the federal government.”

DeHart said they charged Franklin and Hunter on federal charges of conspiring to obtain fraudulent U-visas for non-immigrants in exchange for bribes.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent, Susan Ferensic, said the three officers were trusted by their community but let the community down.

“Instead, while still wearing a badge, they decided to work on behalf of a drug cartel and facilitate the distribution of illegal drugs,” Ferensic said. She went on to say that the FBI is committed to ensuring that law enforcement maintains trust from those it serves and refrains from corruption.

An undercover operation conducted by the FBI presented evidence in court that showed Franklin, Hunter and Shazier agreed to protect trucks containing what they believed was drug money earned through distributing drugs by members of a Mexican drug cartel, FBI said.

The members were actually undercover FBI agents and also caught the three agreeing to protect trucks in the future that would have contained meth and cocaine. These undercover operations occurred between December 2018 and March 2019.

Court evidence also showed that Franklin and Hunter accepted bribes to create documents to grant immigrants U-visas, claiming they were victims of violent crimes and had helped law enforcement in prosecuting criminal offenders, DeHart said. These undercover operations took place between February 2018 and March 2019.

The FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated the case and Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin Garner and Assistant United States Attorney Brook Andrews prosecuted the case.