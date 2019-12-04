Three displaced, dog saved after kitchen fire on Helmken Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue extinguished a kitchen fire on Helmken Street Wednesday morning.

At 8:59 a.m., fire officials were dispatched to 15 Helmken Street. Firefighters extinguished the fire and determined it originated near the stove. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but the house suffered from heavy smoke damage and power to the home had to be cut.

Three people who live in the home were displaced. A woman cut her hand while exiting the house and was treated by EMS. A dog was also rescued from the home.

Savannah Fire is reminding the public to use caution while in the kitchen. Fire officials say to never cook while drowsy and to never use the oven or stove to heat a home. While cooking, timers should be set and paper towels, oven mitts and other flammable items should be kept away from the stove top.

This fire is the third fire since the holiday season began. A third red bulb will be added to Savannah Fire’s Safety Wreaths. The red bulbs remind the public to prevent fires this holiday season.