Three dead, one injured in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened at 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 2500 Block of Hammond Avenue.

According to police, two victims were dead on the scene from gunshot wounds.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victims as 27-year-old Raven Michelle Tolbert and 27-year-old Mercedes Nora Shanice Gibson.

A third victim was found shot and taken to Augusta University Medical Center. That person’s condition is not known.

Investigators say the incident is believed to be domestic-related.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Tarrez Latrell Booker, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Gordon Inn Suites on Molly Pond Road. He was pronounced dead at 5:03 a.m.