Three arrested in Beaufort murder in April

From left to right, Paul Washington Jr., Isaac Smalls Jr. and Baron Kashawn Brown-Lights. Photos provided by the Beaufort Police Department.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in an April Beaufort murder.

The United States Marshals Service’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Monday on Hilton Head Island. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD), says Paul Washington Jr., 34, was charged with murder.

BPD says two others were recently arrested in connection to the murder: Baron Brown-Lights, 28, of Burton, and Isaac Smalls Jr., 33, of Lady’s Island. Police charged both with conspiracy. BPD says Smalls posted his $250,000 bond but Brown-Lights remains locked up. Washington awaits his bond hearing.

Joshua Paige was murdered at his home in the 2500 block of Southside Boulevard in Beaufort on April 11, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call Inv. Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, or the Anonymous Tip Line, 843-322-7938.