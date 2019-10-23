Threat made on Rincon Elementary Wednesday morning is ‘fully unsubstantiated’, school officials say

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Effingham County law enforcement responded a threat to Rincon Elementary School Wednesday morning.

WSAV received calls from viewers regarding a rumor that the school was on lockdown. News 3 reached out to the Effingham County Board of Education.

The board said Wednesday morning, they were notified of a potential threat on the Rincon Elementary School campus. They said school administrators and local law enforcement officials investigated the report and confirmed that the threat is “fully unsubstantiated”.

The board assured that they take all threats to the Effingham County school community seriously and always put the safety of students and staff first.