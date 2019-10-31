Threat at Battery Creek High unsubstantiated, BCSO says

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities have given the “all clear” after a report of a possible safety threat at Battery Creek High School on Thursday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), during an afternoon lockdown drill, it was reported that there may be a student on school property with a firearm.

BCSO’s school resource officer on scene was joined by other deputies to investigate the potential threat.

Officials determined the threat was unsubstantiated and a boy had joked that he had a gun.

BCSO says the student is being interviewed and that there was no threat to school safety.