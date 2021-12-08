Threat aimed at Richmond Hill High School deemed fake by administrators

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County School District says a student issued a fake threat against Richmond Hill High school Wednesday, claiming they were bringing a weapon to class.

The school says administrators searched the student and contacted their parents. The student admitted to making the false threat. The district said the student will be punished to the furthest extent possible and could face criminal charges.

If pursued, a Georgia law could carry criminal charges if it’s deemed the threat caused “significant disruption to the orderly operation of any school through false or unmerited claims,” the school says.

This comes a day after a similar hoax threat was posed against New Hampstead High School and a week after a 15-year-old Michigan high school student opened fire on Nov. 30, killing 4 and wounding 6 others at Oxford High School near Detroit.