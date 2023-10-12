SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Chatham County resident is seeking answers after receiving a $1.4 million speeding ticket after being pulled over in September.

Connor Cato was driving home on Sept. 2 when he was pulled over by Georgia State Patrol for driving 90 in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

Cato says he knew he was going to get a super speeder ticket, but he never anticipated the fine would be over a million dollars.

“‘1.4 million dollars,’ the lady told me on the phone. I said, ‘This might be a typo’ and she said, ‘No sir, you either pay the amount on the ticket or you come to court on December 21st at 1:30 p.m.'”

News 3 reached out to Savannah Recorders Court and they say this is a common practice in Savannah and that the exorbitant amount is placed there to ensure those who drive over 35 mph appear in court.

Officials say the fine is used as a deterrent and Cato will not be ordered to pay the fee that appears on the ticket.