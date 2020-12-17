‘This doesn’t look good’: Body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

Editor’s note: Content in this story may be disturbing to some

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Newly released police body camera footage shows the moments after Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed after being chased down in a Brunswick neighborhood.

The footage obtained by First Coast News shows Travis McMichael, who was seen on a cell phone video shooting Arbery, with blood on his hands, appearing visibly upset.

The body of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, is seen nearby.

“If he would’ve stopped this wouldn’t have happened,” Travis McMichael told the officer, who said she needed to take some photos of him.

“I want it done right. This doesn’t look good, I mean, I just shot a man,” he said, pausing, “last thing, last thing, I’d ever want to do in my life.”

Officers are also seen speaking with Greg McMichael, Travis’ father. He’s heard telling police he saw Arbery running through the neighborhood and that he grabbed his gun and asked his son to grab a shotgun to stop Arbery.

In this Feb. 23, 2020 image taken from Glynn, Ga., County Police body camera video, authorities, rear, stand over the covered body of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, who was shot and killed while while running in a neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick, Ga. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on murder charges in May, more than two months after the incident. A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who shot cellphone video of the incident is charged with murder for joining the chase. (Glynn County Police via AP)

“Travis gets out with the damn shotgun and runs up there and I say, ‘Travis don’t, don’t shoot,'” Greg McMichael said.

The third suspect in Arbery’s death, William “Roddie” Bryan, is also shown with police, telling them he joined in the pursuit after seeing Arbery and the McMichaels drive by his house.

“I hollered at them [the McMichaels] and I said, ‘y’all got him?’ And he [Arbery] just kept running, he was full bore running down Burford,” Bryan told police. “They got down to the end somewhere, and they must’ve got past him because I pulled out of my driveway and was going to try and block him, he was going all around it and I made a few moves at him and he didn’t stop.”

“Should we have been chasing him? I don’t know,” he added.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Arbery’s family, released the following statement about the body camera video:

After publicly absolving himself of having any part in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, this newly released body camera footage confirms what we had long suspected about William ‘Roddie’ Bryan. The footage clearly documents that Bryan used his truck to block Ahmaud from escaping the McMichaels. With the murderous teamwork of Bryan and the McMichaels exposed for the world to see, we are confident that this will bring us one step closer to justice for the Arbery family.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to felony murder and are being held without bond.