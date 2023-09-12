RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — The third and final suspect in an assault and theft investigation involving a Rincon Lowes employee has been arrested.

According to police, Takyah Shalone Berry, 22, was arrested on July 25 after an anonymous tip led to her location.

Rincon Police worked with the Savannah Police Department to take her into custody on September 7.

Berry was booked into the Effingham County Detention Center and has been charged with robbery, battery, exploitation or inflicting pain on an elderly person as well as wearing a mask or hood to conceal her identity.

Although the victim, Donna Hansborogh was fired from Lowe’s after attempting to stop the left at her store, she was reinstated by the company a few days later.