Third man sentenced to 30 years in prison in child pornography investigation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A third man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison after an investigation discovered he had images of child pornography.

Carl Ruger, 42, from Guyton faces 360 months after he pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography, according to the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes.

Ruger also must pay $1.5 million in restitution fees, register as a sex offender once he completes his prison time and serve a lifetime of supervised release.

“Carl Ruger is a loathsome, dangerous predator, and our streets are safer now that he is behind bars,” Estes said. “In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly work to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Recently, two others — Richard Moore, 50 from Hephzibah and Charles Gardner, 41, from Brooklet — were sentenced after they pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography discovered during the same investigation, according to Estes.

Richard Moore, 50, of Hephzibah, Ga. Photo provided by Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Gardner, 41, of Brooklet, Ga. Photo provided by Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Ruger, 42, of Guyton, Ga. Photo provided by Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The two face significantly shorter prison terms with Moore being sentenced to 22 years while Gardner was sentenced to 15 years.

A fourth person in the investigation took his own life in Illinois prior to questioning, Estes says. Police opened the investigation into the four in January 2019 when they found images of child porn on Moore’s phone in January 2019. A 14-year-old boy accompanying Moore told an employee about the images while the two were at a hotel.

“Thankfully, Ruger will now face the consequences of his despicable actions and will no longer be able to hurt innocent children,” says Special Agent, Katrina W. Berger. “This investigation was started because someone saw something wrong and reported it. We ask that if you see something out of place, you report it, you could be saving someone’s life”

Police urge anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or submit a tip online.