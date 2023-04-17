POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Ralph Reynolds is described by family members as a loving, gentle spirit who would have given you the shirt off of his back. The family tells News 3 that the journey to his trial hasn’t been an easy one but that day is almost here and hopes justice will prevail in his case.

At the age of 20 years old, Ralph Reynolds was senselessly shot and killed at the Carlyle at Godley Station apartments in Pooler on July 26th, 2019. Two suspects were arrested and charged with his death. After nearly four long years of ups and downs, his trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning. His father, Thomas Reynolds tells us he’s been waiting for this day to come.

Reynolds said, “We’re here today because it’s been a long time coming. Four years and we just want to be a voice. The family, I’m a voice for my son because a dead man cannot speak. And, I’m just being a voice for him because I know he was a good person and he didn’t deserve to you know come to his death.

Nicole Jandro is charged with the shooting and was arrested five months after it happened. Anthony Williams was also arrested for the crime in Nevada. At the time, the motive was unclear. We expect the court proceedings to reveal what prosecutors believe led up to the crime. Ralph’s mother, Lakeisha Iriving, tells me her son meant the world to her and says he was loved by so many throughout the community.

“There was people that Ralph had met that was homeless, Ralph would take them in, feed them and give them rides. One of the guys came over and said I heard about Ralph, I can’t believe it. He said, your son would feed me every day, he said your son even took me to his job to get me a job. He said it hurt him so bad because the day Ralph was murdered, he said he got the job, he was looking for Ralph to tell him ‘thank you,'” Irving said.

As his family continues to grieve his untimely death his aunt, Carolyn Milton says she hopes Ralph gets the justice he deserves.

Milton said, “That’s why we want justice and not just this to be just a slap on the wrist and something to just to get away as if it was a little minor charge. This was murder and we need justice to be served.”

We did reach out to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office about the backlog of cases.

Kyle Glover, Executive Aide to District Attorney Shalena Jones, responded:

Backlogs of cases are always in the criminal justice system across the nation. Historically and presently in larger counties such as here in Chatham, an average single felony case can take 2-4 years to resolve, as new cases will continue to arise daily. Our office is still facing certain after-effects of cases delayed by the Covid pandemic. We are continuing to extend all possible efforts, as all ADAs, Chief ADAs and District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones is in court addressing cases, as is seen across counties in Georgia and in other states. Here in Chatham County the Office of District Attorney will continue its diligent efforts to pursue justice for all citizens. Kyle Glover, Executive Aide to District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones

Ralph would have turned 25 in September.