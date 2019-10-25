The Latest: SC sheriff guilty of 1 count of misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff has been found guilty of one count of misconduct in office for using his power and public resources to have sex with his personal assistant.

A jury deliberated more than four hours before splitting its verdicts Thursday against suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis. He was found guilty on one count of misconduct in office and not guilty on another misconduct charge.

Lewis faces up to a year in prison when he is sentenced Friday morning.

Prosecutors say the 43-year-old Lewis hired Savanah Nabors after his 2016 election, paying the then 22-year-old $62,000 a year and giving her a vehicle and other perks to groom her for a sexual relationship.

Lewis testified that the sex at an out-of-town meeting was consensual. He said cheating on his wife was immoral but he did nothing illegal.