SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On June 23, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit citing racial bias on behalf of current and former Effingham County students.

The lawsuit alleges that these students have been subject to a culmination of racist attacks, including constant derogatory racist language, and witnessing racist demonstrations at school.

The ACLU says they hope this lawsuit prevents any future racial discrimination and creates a safer learning environment. Despite the number of issues that have mounted up, the ACLU says the school district has refused to take them seriously.

“It saddens me that with my African-American kids, we have to build up their self-worth every day to make them feel important, to make them feel safe to go to these schools. That hurts as a mother,” mother Tauretta McCray said.

ACLU Legal Director Cory Isaacson explained, “There has been no meaningful response from the district administration.”

Isaacson continued, “There’s actually been a negative response, trying to sweep things under the rug. Trying to silence our clients and other black students from speaking out about the racism they are experiencing.”

The lawsuit names several Effingham County administrators- attributing part of these acts to the policies that they have in place.

Some incidents include a student who dressed like Adolf Hitler for spirit week, with a teachers permission. One of the defendants shared the picture with WSAV

Also- a video that circulated of Effingham County students mocking and pretending to re-enact George Floyd’s death

“The more we learned what was going on in the school district, the more we were concerned about the violation of rights that is going on in the school district,” said Isaacson.

Although the students involved were identified, the lawsuit alleges that they were never disciplined.

“To learn in this environment day in and day out is incredibly detrimental to their personal life, their academic life, and to their mental health,” Isaacson explained.

WSAV has reached out to the Effingham County School District for comment, but they have yet to respond.