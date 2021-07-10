Testimony: Georgia bar brawl led to fatal shooting a day later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a fatal April drive-by-shooting in Columbus stemmed from a brawl at a nightclub the night before.

Police obtained surveillance video showing 33-year-old Quintion Williams was one of the men involved in the fight before the April 11 shooting. He’s accused of murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Demetrius Daniels and aggravated assault in the wounding of Rodney Daniels.

Police testify that video, social media posts and cell phone records all tie Williams to the shooting. Williams pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and aggravated assault and was bound over to superior court.

He’s jailed in Columbus.