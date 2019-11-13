Ten Savannah businesses fail alcohol compliance checks last week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten out of 15 businesses failed an operation into underage alcohol sales by Savannah Police’s Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit (ABC) last week.

The operation ran Nov. 7-8. Underage people visited 15 businesses to test if they comply with Georgia’s alcohol sales laws.

The following businesses failed and were cited:

Red Lobster (11 W. Montgomery Crossroad)

(11 W. Montgomery Crossroad) Pakwan (7102 Abercorn St.)

(7102 Abercorn St.) Tulum Cantina Y Comida (606 Abercorn St.)

(606 Abercorn St.) China Town Food Mart (1215 Price St.)

(1215 Price St.) Pitchers (5500 Abercorn St. #36)

(5500 Abercorn St. #36) La Nopalera (108 Mall Blvd.)

(108 Mall Blvd.) Tryp by Windham (320 Montgomery St.)

(320 Montgomery St.) The Original Pinkie Masters (318 Drayton St.)

(318 Drayton St.) Time Saver (502 W. Bay St.)

(502 W. Bay St.) Prohibition (125 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd)

The managers or licensees of the above businesses were notified of the alcohol sold, that the buyer was underage, if they buyer was checked for identification, how the alcohol was served or sold and what actions would be taken by law enforcement.

According to the City of Savannah’s Alcohol Beverage Ordinance, a first offense results in a minimum fine of $500; second offense, if within 12 months of the first, results in a $750 fine; third offense, if within 18 months of the first, results in a $1,000 fine; and any further offense, if within 24 months of the first, results in issuance of a notice to appear to show cause for why the establishment’s alcohol license should not be revoked.

The following business passed the checks:

Latin Chicks (5202 Waters Ave., Suite C)

(5202 Waters Ave., Suite C) Aqua Vitae Lounge (719 E. 65 th St.)

(719 E. 65 St.) Sly’s Sliders and Fries (1710 Abercorn St.)

(1710 Abercorn St.) Homewood Suites by Hilton (5820 White Bluff Road)

(5820 White Bluff Road) Service Brewery (574 Indian St.)

The above businesses will receive letters of congratulations from the Savannah Police Department.