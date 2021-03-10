View of weapons seized by Mexican Security Forces before being destroyed at the Morelos II Military Region headquarters in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico on March 5, 2018. According to several reports made between 2009 and 2014, including a United States congressional report, about 70% of firearms seized in Mexico can be traced to the United States. / AFP PHOTO / GUILLERMO ARIAS (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten defendants face federal charges on illegal possession of firearms.

A U.S. District Court grand jury indictment in the Southern District of Georgia charged all ten defendents.

The defendents are also prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Department of Justice, the Burea of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives (ATF) and local law enforcement agencies are investigating.

“A fundamental requirement for safe streets is keeping guns out of the hands of individuals who are prohibited from possessing them,” David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said.

In the past three years, the Southern District of Georgia has charged more than 660 defendants for illegal firearms offenses – most often for carrying a firearm after having been convicted of a previous felony. Offenders, upon conviction, face a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and no parole in the federal system.

“ATF will continue to dedicate federal resources in conjunction with those crucial law enforcement contributions of local agencies to target defendants that have no business carrying firearms, given their previous criminal conduct,” Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the ATF, said.

Those named in federal indictments from the March 2021 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include:

Malcolm Robinson Brown, 38, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person, referring to a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence;

Matthew Kearse, 29, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Brandon Demarcus Reedy, 34, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Kijordan Markel Ceaser, 21, of Thomson, Ga., charged with Illegal Receipt of a Firearm by a Person Under Indictment;

Timetrius Dontrel Neal, 23, of Thomson, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, referring to a prior conviction on a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence; Possession of a Firearm by an Unlawful Drug User; and Illegal Receipt of a Firearm by a Person Under Indictment;

Telly Green, 33, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Marcus Rashad Allen, 33, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Dameon Duncan, 21, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Darius Edwards, 33, of Pembroke, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

John Calvin Young Jr., 35, of Rincon, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The Prosecutor to Prosecutor Program (P3), is investigated as well.

In addition to these cases, at least three defendants recently have appeared in U.S. District Court on federal firearms charges, including:

Courtney Raynard Spann, 29, of Statesboro, sentenced to 96 months in prison and ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term after pleading guilty to Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon;

Onesimo Ochoa-Santos, 35, of Brunswick, sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to serve one year of supervised release upon completion of his prison term after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien.

Alexander Wallace, 36, of Savannah, sentenced to 95 months in prison and ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The ATF; Savannah Police Department; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; Columbia County Sheriff’s Office; the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office; the Rincon Police Department; the Brunswick Police Department; and the Port Wentworth Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, are the agencies investigating these cases.

The Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office Assistant U.S. Attorneys, including Project Guardian Coordinator Henry W. Syms; Jennifer Stanley; Tara M. Lyons; Alejandro V. Pascual IV; Joshua S. Bearden; Tania D. Groover; Jennifer Kirkland; Edwin Caban; Joseph McCool; Marcela C. Mateo; John P. Harper III; and Noah Abrams are prosecuting for the United States.

Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual to possess a firearm if they fall into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon; illegal immigrant; or unlawful user of a controlled substance.

It’s also illegal to possess a firearm with the helping of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others.

Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.

For more information on the lawful purchasing of firearms, please see: https://www.atf.gov/qa-category/atf-form-4473.