Telfair man faces up to life in prison for involvement in drug scheme

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A Telfair County man faces up to life in prison for his involvement in a scheme to distribute meth and cocaine, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

James Graham, 48, of Jacksonville, Ga., was found guilty on 36 charges, says David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Graham faces at least 10 years in prison with three charges carrying up to life in prison.

“James Graham was a significant drug trafficker in Telfair County and its environs,” said Estes. “The jurors are holding Graham accountable for these crimes which cause serious social disruption in communities large and small throughout the Southern District of Georgia.”

Graham was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to possess and distribute controlled substances

Two counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of meth

33 counts of use of communication facility, a charge that refers to the use of telephones to facilitate the conspiracy

During the DEA’s Operation Rat Trap, it obtained the identities of those involved through wiretaps beginning in April 2018. Six others involved have also pleaded guilty to similar charges.

“The cocktail of deadly chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine destroys families and communities,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta Field Division. “DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting and serving those communities. This investigation was a success because of the collective effort between DEA and its local, state and federal law enforcement counterparts.”