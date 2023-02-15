SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teenager was arrested after making what police say was an illegal turn in Pooler. But, that is not what got him put in handcuffs.

According to the arrest report, 19-year-old Mikeal Wilds was driving with a learner’s permit.

When the officer ran the teen’s name he found three felony warrants from Savannah Police.

WSAV found Wild’s twitter page – where he claims to be an assistant basketball coach at Savannah High School. The district says that is not the case.

A spokesperson for the Savannah Chatham Public School System says Mikeal Wilds is an event worker with the district, tasked with things like collecting tickets at basketball games.

Those warrants accused Wilds of enticing a minor for indecent purposes and aggravated child molestation.