SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire that injured a teenager Wednesday.

According to Savannah Fire, crews extinguished a bedroom fire in the 1900 block of Fitzgerald Street around 12:45 p.m. The fire was contained to an area on the floor and parts of the bed and dresser in the room.

A teenager was burned and taken by EMS for treatment. Five people were also displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.