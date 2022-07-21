BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a teenager in Lady’s Island for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child this afternoon.

Officers say that the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office pursued several leads that were received from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) initiative when images of child sexual abuse were discovered to be uploaded to social media by an unknown subject on Lady’s Island.

On June 23, investigators served the suspect a search warrant and seized several devices from the man’s residence.

Officers identified the suspect as Andrew Graves, 19, who was responsible for uploading the photos onto devices found inside the home.

After further investigation, several more electronic devices were seized from Graves where a large amount of child sexual abuse imagery had been found.

The teen turned himself in to police in Beaufort County this morning. Graves was sent to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute Graves for criminal charges from this ICAC investigation.