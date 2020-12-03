Teen to be tried as adult in Bluffton student’s murder

File video: January 2020

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old charged will be tried as an adult in the murder of Trey Blackshear, who was a high school senior at the time of his death.

Terrance Wing is one of two suspects who were age 16 in December 2019 when 18-year-old Blackshear was found fatally shot at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church parking lot along Buckwalter Parkway.

Two others, 20-year-old Jesean Redd and 19-year-old Kionna Ferguson, both face accessory after the fact to murder charges.

Terrance Wing

Jesean Redd

Kionna Ferguson

Wing was captured in Jacksonville, Florida, in January and was held in juvenile jail in Columbia. He was extradited to Beaufort County this week when it was determined he would be charged as an adult.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office tells News 3 they are petitioning the court to charge the other 16-year-old, whose name has not been released, as an adult as well. The teen turned himself in to police soon after the shooting last December.

The office says it made the decision because of the severity of the case.

Blackshear was a high school senior at the time of his death. Police have not said what the motive might be.

No trial date has been set for any of the suspects in this case.