PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Monday afternoon, officers responded to Corsair Circle where an adult male was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers are looking for a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting, according to Port Wentworth Police. Anyone with information should call 911.

