BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a young woman was struck by a bullet fired into her Hilton Head Island home early Thursday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., BCSO responded to a residence on Wild Horse Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies say a 19-year-old woman was struck by a bullet that was fired into the residence from the driveway where she and two others were sleeping.

She was taken to a Savannah area hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Investigator Angstadt at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.