SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager was injured Wednesday in a shooting near Savannah High School, a source tells WSAV.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened off campus in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

News 3 is told the teenager was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He’s expected to be OK.

At this time, one person has been detained, SPD said.

A school district spokesperson said students had been dismissed for the day when the shooting occurred.

This story is developing.