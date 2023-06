RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager has been arrested after a shooting Wednesday night in Rincon, according to police.

Rincon Police were called to Crossroads Academy around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy shot in a car with serious injuries.

A suspect, another 17-year-old, was identified shortly after and police arrested him at home after issuing a search warrant.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault and could face other charges.