Hinesville teen missing since May located in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville teen missing since May has been located, police say.

Maria Flores, was last seen on May 20 at the Bradwell Institute in Hinesville when her boyfriend dropped her off in the morning. The then 17-year-old never came home that afternoon.

On Thursday, Flores, now 18-years-old, was spotted at a home in Long County that had been previously searched by the Hinesville Police Department. Detectives approached Flores at the home and asked her to report to the police department, where she was interviewed about her whereabouts.

Detectives say that no one had heard from Flores, and that her social media accounts and bank accounts showed no activity since she disappeared.

Flores’ family, who now lives in Alaska, held a candlelight vigil to generate leads in this case back in October.

More details of her whereabouts over the past several months have not been released at this time.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.