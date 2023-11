PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Henry Allen III was last seen Sunday around 6:30 p.m. wearing a red t-shirt and black gym shorts.

Henry is described as a Black male who is 5 foot 2 and weighs around 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Port Wentworth Police at 912-964-4360. Officials said if you wish to remain anonymous, use Tip 411 or CrimeStoppers.